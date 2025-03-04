Tribute to a Legend: Padmakar Shivalkar Remembered

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team paid homage to domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar during their Champions Trophy semifinal match against Australia by wearing black armbands. Shivalkar, renowned for his exceptional leg-spin, passed away due to age-related illnesses, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Mumbai's cricketing circles.

Despite his skill, Shivalkar never played for the national team, largely overshadowed by icons like Bishan Singh Bedi. However, his domestic career is celebrated, with 589 wickets in 124 First Class matches for Mumbai. His contributions to the sport earned him the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the BCCI.

The current captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, also hails from Mumbai, which has a proud tradition of producing cricketing greats, further highlighting Shivalkar's contributions as a cornerstone of Mumbai's cricketing history.

