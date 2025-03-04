Left Menu

Tribute to a Legend: Padmakar Shivalkar Remembered

Indian players honored cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar in their Champions Trophy semifinal by wearing black armbands. Shivalkar, a distinguished spinner who never played for India due to stiff competition, passed away at 84. He was celebrated for his achievements in domestic cricket and received the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST
Tribute to a Legend: Padmakar Shivalkar Remembered
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team paid homage to domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar during their Champions Trophy semifinal match against Australia by wearing black armbands. Shivalkar, renowned for his exceptional leg-spin, passed away due to age-related illnesses, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Mumbai's cricketing circles.

Despite his skill, Shivalkar never played for the national team, largely overshadowed by icons like Bishan Singh Bedi. However, his domestic career is celebrated, with 589 wickets in 124 First Class matches for Mumbai. His contributions to the sport earned him the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the BCCI.

The current captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, also hails from Mumbai, which has a proud tradition of producing cricketing greats, further highlighting Shivalkar's contributions as a cornerstone of Mumbai's cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025