South Africa Drafts Linde for Crucial ICC Semifinal

South Africa includes left-arm spinner George Linde as a precaution for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand. Aiden Markram faces a fitness test after a hamstring issue. Linde strengthens the squad amidst a string of injuries. He joins as a reserve, potentially aiding the Proteas in drier conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:48 IST
George Linde. (Photo- @ProteasMenCSA X). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa's cricket team has called upon George Linde to step in as cover for the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand, with star batter Aiden Markram sidelined by a hamstring injury. Linde, who excels as a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, joins the squad as a traveling reserve.

Markram, who incurred the injury during the match against England, awaits a decisive fitness test. The Proteas are grappling with a roster marred by injuries, having already lost fast bowlers like Anrich Nortje and others prior to the tournament commencement.

Linde's inclusion is strategic, anticipating dry conditions that might necessitate additional spinning options should South Africa progress to the finals in Dubai. The team currently has two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, with only Maharaj making an appearance in a recent game.

Linde's critical role in MI Cape Town's title run in the SA20 competition and his One-Day Challenge performances underscore his value. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have resumed training post-illness, and left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka is another reserve traveling with the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

