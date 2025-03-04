P T Usha Defends Ad-hoc Committee Amidst IOA Turmoil
P T Usha, the Indian Olympic Association chief, justified her decision to establish an ad-hoc committee for boxing, citing the national federation's failure to meet its responsibilities. Despite challenges from IOA members and legal actions, Usha emphasized the need for reform to boost athlete development and governance.
P T Usha, head of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has staunchly defended her decision to appoint an ad-hoc committee to govern boxing. She argued that this move was essential to rectify the national federation's failure to perform its duties effectively.
The appointment of the committee has spurred controversy within IOA circles, with Gagan Narang, vice president of IOA, accusing Usha of issuing unilateral orders that jeopardize athletes' welfare. Narang's criticism comes despite the Delhi High Court's intervention, putting a hold on some of IOA's decisions.
Usha rebuffed the accusations, focusing on the IOA's internal struggles to prioritize athlete development. She contended that the lack of progress in governance and structured training threatens India's performance in upcoming events, such as the 2026 Asian Games.
