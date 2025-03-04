Left Menu

Klaebo's Unstoppable Triumph: From Fall to Finish

Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo overcame a fall during the men's 10km classic interval start race to win gold at the Nordic World Ski Championships. Despite challenging weather and competition from teammates Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen, Klaebo triumphed with a strong finish, securing his 12th world championship gold.

Trondheim | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:04 IST
  • Norway

Norwegian cross-country skiing sensation Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo showcased resilience and strength at the Nordic World Ski Championships, overcoming a slip during the final climb to secure victory in the men's 10km classic interval start.

Competing in challenging weather with heavy snow affecting the tracks, Klaebo maintained his lead over strong contenders such as Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen. Valnes seized silver, clocking in 8.8 seconds after Klaebo's remarkable 28-minute 16.6-second finish.

Despite the fall during the final climb, Klaebo's powerful second-half performance thrilled over 15,000 spectators. He demonstrated unwavering determination, recovering swiftly and crossing the finish line to claim his 12th world championship gold medal, reaffirming his status as a cross-country legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

