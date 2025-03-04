Klaebo's Unstoppable Triumph: From Fall to Finish

Norwegian cross-country skiing sensation Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo showcased resilience and strength at the Nordic World Ski Championships, overcoming a slip during the final climb to secure victory in the men's 10km classic interval start.

Competing in challenging weather with heavy snow affecting the tracks, Klaebo maintained his lead over strong contenders such as Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen. Valnes seized silver, clocking in 8.8 seconds after Klaebo's remarkable 28-minute 16.6-second finish.

Despite the fall during the final climb, Klaebo's powerful second-half performance thrilled over 15,000 spectators. He demonstrated unwavering determination, recovering swiftly and crossing the finish line to claim his 12th world championship gold medal, reaffirming his status as a cross-country legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)