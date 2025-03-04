Shami Shines Again: Dominates Australia in Epic ICC Showdown

India's seasoned bowler, Mohammed Shami, often lauded as 'Mr ICC', once again proved his mettle with a dazzling performance against Australia during the high-stakes Champions Trophy semi-final. Shami, renowned for his consistency in ICC One-Day International knockout encounters, captivated the cricketing world with a superlative bowling display.

In this thrilling contest, Shami's fiery spell decimated Australia's batting lineup, leaving them all out for 264 runs. His impressive figures of 3/48 elevated him to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in ICC ODI knockout matches, amassing an enviable total of 13 wickets from five games at an astounding average of 19.76. Former Indian pace sensation Zaheer Khan remains the top wicket-taker, followed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Shami's early dismissal of Cooper Connolly and pivotal wickets of Australia captain Steve Smith and Nathan Ellis underscored his vital role in India's bowling attack. Despite Smith's resilient 73 and Alex Carey's crucial 61, Australia's efforts fell short against India's strategic bowling, which also saw contributions from Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya.

