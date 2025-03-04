Mohammed Shami Shines as 'Mr ICC' in Thrilling India-Australia ODI Semi-Final

India's ace seamer Mohammed Shami further cemented his reputation as 'Mr ICC' with an impressive performance in the Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia on Wednesday. His sharp bowling spell was instrumental in India overpowering their cricketing rivals.

Shami's fiery delivery claimed 3/48, making him the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI knockout matches. As Australia was reduced to 264, Shami's remarkable spell added to his illustrious record, now featuring 13 wickets in just five such encounters at an average of 19.76. Although Zaheer Khan holds the top position with 17 wickets, Shami's prowess shines through with his significantly lower average.

Despite Australia's valiant efforts, including Steve Smith's 73 and Alex Carey's crucial 61, Shami, alongside spin mates Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, disrupted their strategy. Chakravarthy and Jadeja claimed two wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took one each, sealing India's dominating display.

(With inputs from agencies.)