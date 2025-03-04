Odisha FC Eyes Playoff Spot As They Clash With Jamshedpur FC In Crucial ISL Showdown
Odisha FC faces Jamshedpur FC in a must-win match for a playoff spot in ISL 2024-25. With seventh place and 30 points, Odisha needs victory and a strategic goal difference to surpass Mumbai City FC. Both teams have five wins in past encounters.
In a high-stakes battle for the remaining playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Odisha FC is set to take on Jamshedpur FC this Wednesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur has already secured a playoff berth, currently positioned fourth with 38 points.
For Odisha FC, sitting at seventh place with 30 points, a victory is crucial to maintaining playoff hopes. Even if they reach 33 points, they must rely on goal difference to surpass Mumbai City FC, should the latter falter in its remaining matches. Odisha's current goal difference of +6 offers a slim edge over Mumbai's 0.
Jamshedpur FC's coach Khalid Jamil seeks consistency as the team won and drew twice in their recent outings. Odisha, known for their attacking vigor, aims to shake off their recent goalless matches. Despite their defensive lapses, Jamshedpur's dependable goalkeeper, Albino Gomes, has made a league-high 83 saves, reinforcing their defensive strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
