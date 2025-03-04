India's Triumph: Reaching Champions Trophy Final
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Indian cricket team for beating Australia to reach the Champions Trophy final. Virat Kohli led with a top score of 84 in a four-wicket victory. India chased down the target of 265 with 11 balls to spare.
The Indian cricket team secured a thrilling win over Australia to reach the Champions Trophy finals, drawing praise from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He expressed his pride in the team's performance in a post on X.
Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in the semi-final, scoring 84 runs and leading India to a four-wicket victory over Australia in Dubai. Australia managed to post a total of 264 runs in 49.3 overs before being bowled out.
Shreyas Iyer contributed 45 runs, while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya scored 42 and 28 respectively, helping India reach the target with 11 balls remaining. The team now looks forward to the final match of this prestigious tournament.
