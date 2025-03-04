Kohli's Masterclass Powers India to Victory in ICC Semifinals

In a triumphant victory at the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals, Indian captain Rohit Sharma lauded star batter Virat Kohli's pivotal innings of 84 runs, which secured India's spot in the finals. Kohli's expert chase transformed what initially seemed a daunting target of 265 runs into a comfortable four-wicket victory over Australia.

Post-match, Rohit commended not only Kohli but also Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya for their crucial knocks that amplified India's flawless batting display. Despite losing early wickets, the team maintained composure and steadily overtook the challenging total with 11 balls to spare, highlighting India's ability to adapt and dominate under pressure.

Celebrating team dynamics, Rohit emphasized the strategic importance of a versatile batting lineup and six bowling options, underscoring the team's flexibility and depth ahead of the finals. As Australia set the stage with 264 runs, India's bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy effectively curtailed further run-scoring, paving the way for the batsmen's resilient pursuit of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)