Left Menu

Kerala Coach Silent Amidst KCA President's Criticism of Sanju Samson

As KCA President Jayesh George criticized Sanju Samson for missing a preparatory camp, Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya chose not to comment on the issue. Instead, he praised Karun Nair's stellar domestic season performance, highlighting his impressive run in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:34 IST
Kerala Coach Silent Amidst KCA President's Criticism of Sanju Samson
Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya has chosen to remain silent following criticism from Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President Jayesh George directed at Sanju Samson. George was vocal about Samson's absence from a key preparatory camp, asserting that the cricketer should not assume he can play for Kerala at will.

When pressed about his thoughts on the matter, particularly after Kerala missed the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Khurasiya opted for a diplomatic 'No comments,' speaking to ANI. Instead, he turned his focus to lauding Karun Nair's exceptional performances, expressing regret for Nair's limited chances to play for India.

Khurasiya commended Nair's dazzling domestic season, noting an outstanding 863-run performance in the Ranji Trophy and exceptional results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nair, whose top scores included 135 and a high average, has become a strong contender for a spot in the Indian cricket team due to his consistent excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025