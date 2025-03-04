Kerala Coach Silent Amidst KCA President's Criticism of Sanju Samson

Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya has chosen to remain silent following criticism from Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President Jayesh George directed at Sanju Samson. George was vocal about Samson's absence from a key preparatory camp, asserting that the cricketer should not assume he can play for Kerala at will.

When pressed about his thoughts on the matter, particularly after Kerala missed the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Khurasiya opted for a diplomatic 'No comments,' speaking to ANI. Instead, he turned his focus to lauding Karun Nair's exceptional performances, expressing regret for Nair's limited chances to play for India.

Khurasiya commended Nair's dazzling domestic season, noting an outstanding 863-run performance in the Ranji Trophy and exceptional results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nair, whose top scores included 135 and a high average, has become a strong contender for a spot in the Indian cricket team due to his consistent excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)