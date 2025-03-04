Left Menu

Smith Reflects on Semi-Final Heartbreak: Missed Chances and Bowling Brilliance

Australia's Steve Smith believes a few more runs could have changed their semi-final fate against India in the Champions Trophy. Despite a robust start, frequent wickets disrupted their momentum. India triumphed with Kohli's stellar performance. Smith praised his bowlers and remained optimistic about his team's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:49 IST
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli after the match (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling Champions Trophy semi-final, Australia captain Steve Smith expressed regret over missed opportunities that could have altered the match's outcome against India. The stunning Dubai showdown saw India avenge their previous final defeat with a dramatic four-wicket victory, knocking Australia out of the competition.

Australia had a promising start, thanks to Travis Head's swift 39 off 33 balls, putting them on a path to a potentially competitive score. However, Indian bowlers consistently dismantled vital partnerships, preventing Australia from achieving a total near 300. Smith admitted that extending any partnership could have made a 280-target feasible.

Despite falling short with just 264 runs, which weren't sufficient to challenge India's chase, Smith commended his bowlers for their valiant effort against India's renowned batting lineup. He noted challenging pitch conditions and praised the inexperienced bowlers for their promising performance, conveying optimism for Australia's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

