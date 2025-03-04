Smith Reflects on Semi-Final Heartbreak: Missed Chances and Bowling Brilliance

In a thrilling Champions Trophy semi-final, Australia captain Steve Smith expressed regret over missed opportunities that could have altered the match's outcome against India. The stunning Dubai showdown saw India avenge their previous final defeat with a dramatic four-wicket victory, knocking Australia out of the competition.

Australia had a promising start, thanks to Travis Head's swift 39 off 33 balls, putting them on a path to a potentially competitive score. However, Indian bowlers consistently dismantled vital partnerships, preventing Australia from achieving a total near 300. Smith admitted that extending any partnership could have made a 280-target feasible.

Despite falling short with just 264 runs, which weren't sufficient to challenge India's chase, Smith commended his bowlers for their valiant effort against India's renowned batting lineup. He noted challenging pitch conditions and praised the inexperienced bowlers for their promising performance, conveying optimism for Australia's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)