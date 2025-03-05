Virat Kohli's Masterclass: Guiding India to the Final

Virat Kohli once again showcased his extraordinary knack for batting under pressure, steering India into the Champions Trophy final with an impressive performance. Kohli's composed 84-run innings played a crucial role in India's pursuit of a difficult 265-run target against Australia during the first semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a match known for low-scoring encounters, Kohli chose a strategy of steady accumulation over risky boundaries. Reflecting on his innings, Kohli emphasized the importance of understanding conditions and rotating the strike, a tactic he successfully employed in securing vital partnerships after India's early setbacks.

Kohli, renowned for his game awareness, eschews imposing his style on the game, opting instead to adapt based on pitch feedback. His disciplined approach, involving calculated singles and strategic depth, has often turned matches in India's favor, highlighting his philosophy of taking the game deep and managing pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)