Left Menu

American Women Poised to Shine at Indian Wells

Madison Keys believes American women can end the 24-year Indian Wells title drought. With top-ranked players like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Keys herself, U.S. women have strong prospects. The camaraderie and support within the team further boost their chances against rivals like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 03:27 IST
American Women Poised to Shine at Indian Wells
Madison Keys

American tennis star and Australian Open champion, Madison Keys, has expressed optimism for U.S. women's performance at the Indian Wells tournament, starting Wednesday. Keys believes the talented American contingent is positioned to end the 24-year title drought at the prestigious event.

With Coco Gauff ranked third, Jessica Pegula fourth, and Keys herself at fifth, the U.S. is home to three players among the world's top five. Keys, who secured her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne, lauds the mix of established stars and emerging talents in the American contingent.

Since Serena Williams' victory in 2001, no American woman has claimed the Indian Wells trophy. Emerging players like Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova are entering the tournament with momentum. They will face fierce competition from defending champion Iga Swiatek and world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025