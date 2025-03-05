Ruben Love's Ambitious Comeback: Eyeing Rugby Glory

Ruben Love, a standout in Super Rugby and last season's All Blacks debutant, is making his first appearance of the year for the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday. Love aims to cement his place in test rugby for 2025 as he returns from ankle reconstruction to face Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

Recovering ahead of schedule, the ambitious 23-year-old has set his sights on significant achievements in 2023. "I was pleased with last year," Love shared, "but this year I want to push further, aiming to win Super Rugby and contribute more to the All Blacks." Despite New Zealand's wealth of outside backs, Love remains focused on his personal goals.

Mentored by former All Blacks scrumhalf TJ Perenara, Love draws strength from their shared Maori heritage. Despite recent departures of key players, including Ardie Savea, Love is confident in the potential of the young Hurricanes squad, seeing it as an exciting new era for the team.

