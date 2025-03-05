Left Menu

Virat Kohli: The Art of the Chase Mastery

Virat Kohli's inning of 84 led India to a semi-final victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy. Despite not achieving his 25th century, Kohli showcased his skills by taming spinners and strategically planning the chase, earning praise from coach Gautam Gambhir and fellow cricketer Steve Smith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:00 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli delivered a remarkable performance by scoring 84 runs, leading India to victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Although he fell short of a century, his calculated innings demonstrated his prowess in planning successful chases, marking yet another achievement in his illustrious career.

Kohli successfully tamed spin bowlers, a previous weakness, showing his growth and adaptability. His approach to the game was praised by India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who commended Kohli's strategic planning and ability to adapt to different match conditions.

Steve Smith lauded Kohli as arguably the best chaser in cricket history, highlighting his consistent ability to control the tempo and lead India to victory. Kohli's career records further validate his mastery in run chases, earning him respect and recognition across the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

