Virat Kohli's Heroics Propel India to Champions Trophy Final Glory

In a thrilling ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, Virat Kohli's composed 84 propelled India to victory over Australia. Rayudu hailed Kohli as the 'greatest of all time,' praising his exceptional play on a challenging pitch. India's strategic performance ensured a spot in the final, edging closer to the coveted title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:12 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu showered praise on Virat Kohli following his remarkable innings that secured India's spot in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final. Kohli's match-winning performance against Australia was lauded on JioHotstar, with Rayudu calling him a 'once-in-a-generation cricketer' and the 'greatest of all time' in ODI cricket.

Rayudu highlighted Kohli's proficiency against both leg spin and left-arm spin, noting his ability to rotate the strike effortlessly on a challenging pitch. Rayudu emphasized Kohli's remarkable composure and match awareness, which were pivotal in his 84 off 98 deliveries, including five boundaries, leading India to a four-wicket victory.

The match saw Australia batting first after winning the toss, with notable performances from Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Alex Carey. Despite their efforts, India's bowlers succeeded in restricting Australia to 264 in 49.3 overs. Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravindra Jadeja took crucial wickets, paving the way for India's successful chase, spearheaded by Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

