Left Menu

India Aims for Historic Gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games

Union Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya expressed confidence that India will surpass its previous gold-medal record at the upcoming Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The 49-member contingent, including 30 special athletes, aims for significant success with enhanced prize money motivating their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:28 IST
India Aims for Historic Gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games
Manuskh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya voiced strong confidence on Wednesday, asserting that India's athletes are set to exceed their previous gold-medal tally at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, from March 7-17.

India's contingent of 49 includes 30 special athletes, competing in six winter sports disciplines. At the last Games in 2017, hosted in Austria, India secured 73 medals, including 37 golds. Mandaviya, speaking at a sendoff event at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, remarked on the athletes' exceptional enthusiasm, foreseeing an even greater performance this year.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has facilitated 11 national coaching camps in cities like Chandigarh, Narkanda, and New Delhi and provided equipment and financial support for participation. Special Olympics Bharat's president Mallika Nadda applauded the ministry for increasing medal prize money and advocated for the initiation of Khelo India Special Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025