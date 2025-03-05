India Aims for Historic Gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games

Union Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya voiced strong confidence on Wednesday, asserting that India's athletes are set to exceed their previous gold-medal tally at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, from March 7-17.

India's contingent of 49 includes 30 special athletes, competing in six winter sports disciplines. At the last Games in 2017, hosted in Austria, India secured 73 medals, including 37 golds. Mandaviya, speaking at a sendoff event at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, remarked on the athletes' exceptional enthusiasm, foreseeing an even greater performance this year.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has facilitated 11 national coaching camps in cities like Chandigarh, Narkanda, and New Delhi and provided equipment and financial support for participation. Special Olympics Bharat's president Mallika Nadda applauded the ministry for increasing medal prize money and advocated for the initiation of Khelo India Special Games.

