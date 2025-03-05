Rachin Ravindra's Century Pushes New Zealand to CT 2025 Final Brink

Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's standout all-rounder, extended his stellar form during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa, smashing his fifth ODI century in major tournaments. This feat places him among cricketing greats like Chris Gayle and Shane Watson, who have scored multiple hundreds in a single Champions Trophy edition.

Scoring 108 off 101 balls with 13 boundaries and a six, Ravindra became the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, trailing England's Ben Duckett by just a single run. His remarkable consistency at ICC events has set a new record for the fastest five ODI tons by a Kiwi, surpassing even Kane Williamson, while matching legends like Shikhar Dhawan in quick centuries at ICC tournaments.

A robust 164-run partnership with Kane Williamson against South Africa set a new Champions Trophy record for New Zealand, eclipsing the previous best from 2004. Posting a formidable 362/6, New Zealand's innings were bolstered by contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. South African bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struggled, as New Zealand set a challenging score to defend for a coveted spot in the CT 2025 final.

(With inputs from agencies.)