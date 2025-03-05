Advani, Mehta, and Singh Shine in CCI Snooker Classic

Pankaj Advani, the reigning champion, demonstrated his skill and resilience at the CCI Snooker Classic by earning a 4-1 victory against Telangana's Himanshu Jain. Despite dropping the initial frame, Advani, representing PSPB, responded emphatically with impressive breaks in subsequent frames to secure the win.

Meanwhile, India No. 3 Aditya Mehta, also a PSPB member, faced stiff competition from Karnataka's Yogesh Kumar in a gripping encounter. Mehta narrowly edged out Kumar with a 4-3 victory, thanks to consistent play and a decisive sixth frame.

Overseas talent Ishpreet Singh Chadha showed his prowess on the snooker table by defeating Railways' E Pandurangaiah 4-1. Competing in the pro circuit in the UK clearly paid off, as Chadha compiled strong breaks to advance comfortably into the tournament's round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)