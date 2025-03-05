Left Menu

Advani, Mehta, and Singh Shine in CCI Snooker Classic

Pankaj Advani defeated Himanshu Jain 4-1 in the CCI Snooker Classic, showcasing strong performances in the third and fifth frames. Aditya Mehta won a close match against Yogesh Kumar 4-3. Ishpreet Singh Chadha triumphed over E Pandurangaiah 4-1, advancing to the round of 16 with significant breaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST
Pankaj Advani, the reigning champion, demonstrated his skill and resilience at the CCI Snooker Classic by earning a 4-1 victory against Telangana's Himanshu Jain. Despite dropping the initial frame, Advani, representing PSPB, responded emphatically with impressive breaks in subsequent frames to secure the win.

Meanwhile, India No. 3 Aditya Mehta, also a PSPB member, faced stiff competition from Karnataka's Yogesh Kumar in a gripping encounter. Mehta narrowly edged out Kumar with a 4-3 victory, thanks to consistent play and a decisive sixth frame.

Overseas talent Ishpreet Singh Chadha showed his prowess on the snooker table by defeating Railways' E Pandurangaiah 4-1. Competing in the pro circuit in the UK clearly paid off, as Chadha compiled strong breaks to advance comfortably into the tournament's round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

