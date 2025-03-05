Klaebo Leads Norway to Victory at Nordic World Championships
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo secured his fourth gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships, anchoring Norway to victory in the team sprint classic. Finland took silver and Sweden bronze in the men's race, while Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist triumphed in the women's race, with the U.S. and Switzerland also medaling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:22 IST
In a dazzling performance at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo anchored Norway to a stunning victory in the men's team sprint classic, securing his fourth gold medal at the event.
Teaming up with Erik Valnes, Klaebo dominated the final lap, powering ahead with unmatched technique and securing a comfortable win for Norway by just over four seconds.
Meanwhile, the women's race saw Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist clinch victory, with the United States taking silver and Switzerland completing the podium for the bronze medal, highlighting a competitive day of skiing excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
