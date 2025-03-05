Klaebo Leads Norway to Victory at Nordic World Championships

In a dazzling performance at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo anchored Norway to a stunning victory in the men's team sprint classic, securing his fourth gold medal at the event.

Teaming up with Erik Valnes, Klaebo dominated the final lap, powering ahead with unmatched technique and securing a comfortable win for Norway by just over four seconds.

Meanwhile, the women's race saw Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist clinch victory, with the United States taking silver and Switzerland completing the podium for the bronze medal, highlighting a competitive day of skiing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)