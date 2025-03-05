Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK's New Leader with Dhoni's Blessing

In a candid revelation, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has opened up about his unexpected ascension to captaincy, courtesy of the legendary MS Dhoni. Gaikwad disclosed that Dhoni approached him last season and assured him he would have full freedom in leadership decisions, an endorsement that carried immense weight.

CSK is set to clash with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23, as they kick off their 2025 IPL season. Under Gaikwad's captaincy, CSK finished at the fifth spot last year with an equal number of wins and losses. Despite not making the playoffs, Gaikwad emerged as the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 583 runs.

Australian cricket great Shane Watson hailed Dhoni's enduring influence on the team, despite playing limited participating roles owing to his age. Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Robin Uthappa emphasized Gaikwad's growing leadership abilities, comparing his calm demeanor to Dhoni's iconic leadership style. CSK's meticulous succession planning appears to be paying dividends.

(With inputs from agencies.)