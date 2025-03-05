Left Menu

Rugby Premier League unveils logo

Rugby Premier League logo. (Photo- Rugby India). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Indian Rugby Football Union (Rugby India) and GMR Sports have revealed the official logo for the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL), marking a step toward establishing rugby as a premier sport in the country. This milestone heralds the launch of the world-class, franchise-based Rugby 7s league, set to debut in 2025. The league will feature six city-based teams, showcasing elite talent from top rugby nations around the globe, along with top-tier players from India, as per a Rugby India press release.

The RPL logo captures the dynamic essence of rugby, representing a thrilling blend of speed, skill, strength, creativity, opportunity, teamwork, fearlessness, and an unwavering never-say-die attitude--qualities that make rugby one of the most exciting outdoor sports in the world. The design reflects the league's commitment to creating a modern, dynamic, youthful, aspirational, and globally competitive sporting spectacle that will entertain both Indian and international audiences. Additionally, the unique and distinctive logo serves as a tribute to the hard work and resilience of the human body in the intense game of rugby. Once considered a sport for the elite, rugby -- played around the world for over 150 years -- has now expanded its reach globally. The dynamism and ethos of unity inherent in rugby form the very foundation of the Rugby Premier League, the release said.

Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, shared his thoughts on the logo, saying, "Rugby 7s is a sport of incredible speed, dazzling skill, and heroic strength, and the Rugby Premier League will showcase it in a way India has never seen before. The logo is emblematic of the energy, dynamism and high-octane action that the league will showcase. With GMR Sports' expertise and the support of all the stakeholders, we are ready to take Indian rugby to the next level." Speaking at the unveiling of the logo, Sujoy Ganguly, CMO of GMR Sports, said, "The unveiling of the Rugby Premier League logo marks a defining moment for Indian rugby. Created in collaboration with Interbrand India, the logo captures the essence of speed, skill, and strength that defines the sport. This modern, international, and aspirational vision for the RPL represents a bold step toward a future where India becomes a formidable rugby-playing nation." (ANI)

