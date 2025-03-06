Left Menu

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel timed out after reportedly falling asleep in dressing room

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:01 IST
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel timed out after reportedly falling asleep in dressing room
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan batter Saud Shakil, who struck a half-century against India in the Champions Trophy recently, was timed out after he reportedly fell asleep while waiting for his turn to bat during the final of the President's Cup first-class tournament here.

He has become only the seventh batter overall and first in Pakistan cricket history to be timed out.

The match was held on Tuesday night between State Bank and PTV.

The final was held completely under floodlights due to Ramadan with playing hours from 7.30 PM to 2.30 AM, the first time this has happened in Pakistan's domestic cricket.

Saud was playing for State Bank in the final and he was waiting for his turn to bat when two wickets fell in two balls, pacer Muhammad Shahzad dismissing Umar Amin and Fawad Alam.

''Saud reached the crease beyond the three-minute time limit allowed for a new batter to come in and take guard at the crease,'' an official at the match said.

He said that PTV skipper, Ammad Butt, appealed to the umpires for a time-out dismissal against Saud when he finally reached the crease, and the appeal was upheld.

Pakistan's white ball player, Irfan Khan Niazi, had to then come in and Shahzad bowled him to complete a hat trick.

The last time a time-out decision was given against a batsman was in the 2023 World Cup game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka when Shakib-ul-Hasan successfully appealed against Angelo Matthews.

Interestingly, Shahzad, after taking a five-wicket haul, also went on to score a hundred for PTV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025