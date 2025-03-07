Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Rams WR Tutu Atwell agrees to 1-year, $10M contract

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract that includes $5 million guaranteed at signing, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. Per reports, the deal was completed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Tennis-WTA announces first-of-its-kind maternity benefits plan for players

The WTA will offer players up to 12 months of paid maternity leave for the first time, the women's tennis tour said on Thursday, part of a sweeping new family benefits programme sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Under the plan, players will have access to grants for fertility treatment and other benefits. The WTA said it is the first time that maternity benefits are available to self-employed athletes.

Motor racing-Hamilton and Leclerc put on a show for Ferrari fans

Lewis Hamilton felt the force of the Ferrari fans as he and teammate Charles Leclerc sped around Milan's Piazza Castello on Thursday before heading to Australia for the start of the Formula One season. Some 35,000 "tifosi" thronged the event, presented by Ferrari sponsor Unicredit, as seven-times world champion Hamilton performed smoking tyre burnouts after filling the city streets with noise.

Reports: Texans acquire WR Christian Kirk from Jaguars

The Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Thursday. The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams.

Two-shot run: Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton receives second round of injections

Giancarlo Stanton prefers the two-run shot over the two-shot run, but the New York Yankees' designated hitter required a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections to address chronic elbow pain. Team president Brian Cashman said Thursday the latest development puts New York into "a little bit of the unknown" with the 35-year-old slugger who will begin the season on the injured list.

Bengals grant DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek trade

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson received permission to seek a trade one year after the Cincinnati front office shot down the same request. Hendrickson, 30, led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has one year remaining on a contract extension he signed in 2023 with a base salaary of $15.8 million for 2025.

Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut

Highly touted Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6-2 1-6 6-3 in his Indian Wells debut on Thursday. World number 80 Fonseca cruised through the first set before Fearnley found his groove in the second to level the match on a windy day in the California desert.

Spring training roundup: Rays rally past Phillies with four-run ninth

Johnny DeLuca worked a bases-loaded walk and Tampa Bay scored four runs in the top of the ninth as the Rays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Rays prospect Brock Jones hit home runs in this first two at-bats of the spring, tying the game at 4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run shot off of former Tampa Bay reliever Joel Kuhnel.

Mitch Morse, longtime NFL center, retires

Longtime NFL center Mitch Morse announced his retirement Thursday. "The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly," Morse wrote in a social media post.

Reports: Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear cap space

Amid a salary cap crunch, the Cleveland Browns have renegotiated quarterback Deshaun Watson's salary, clearing nearly $36 million of cap space, multiple outlets reported Thursday. With free agency opening next week, the Browns needed to clear $23 million in cap space to become cap compliant. And that made Watson's $72.7 million cap hit in 2025 a target.

