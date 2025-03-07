Disappointment for Diksha, Pranavi and Avani as Australian WPGA is called off

It was a disappointing week for Indian women golfers Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Avani Prashanth, as the Australian WPGA Championship and Gold Coast Festival of Golf were called off due to the impending impact of Cyclone Alfred.

After monitoring weather forecasts and following dialogue with the stakeholders the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club and the WPGA Tour of Australasia, the Ladies European Tour took the unprecedented decision to cancel the tournament ahead of the first day's play.

The event was part of a three-week stretch of co-sanctioned events between the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Diksha is a two-time winner on LET, while Pranavi and Avani, have done well on their home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, and were looking ahead to the events in Australia.

Besides the Australian WPGA, the other two events are the Australian Women's Classic and the Ford Women's NSW Open, both carrying purses of Euros 300,000 each.

High amounts of rainfall, extreme winds and flooding are expected and the decision to call off was made to ensure the safety of players, staff, fans and all stakeholders, which remains the priority.

