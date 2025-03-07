Maddy Green's century, Hannah Rowe's four-wicket haul seal series for New Zealand

Maddy Green's superb century and Hannah Rowe's impressive four-wicket haul guided New Zealand to a commanding 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Nelson. With this win, the White Ferns secured an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with one game remaining, as per ESPNcricinfo. After the rain-marred first ODI in Napier ended in a no-result, the two teams met under better conditions at Saxton Oval. New Zealand captain Suzie Bates opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the hosts found themselves in early trouble. Bates was run out for just five in the fourth over, followed by quick dismissals of Emma McLeod and Brooke Halliday, courtesy of Achini Kulasuriya and Chamari Athapaththu. Georgia Plimmer's departure for 28 left New Zealand struggling at 59/4 in 18 overs.

Green, however, anchored the innings brilliantly. She built a crucial 51-run partnership with Isabella Gaze (19) for the sixth wicket, stabilizing the innings. Contributions from the lower-middle order further strengthened New Zealand's total--Jess Kerr scored 38 off 44 balls, while wicketkeeper Polly Inglis struck a brisk 34 off 21 balls not out, including five boundaries. Green remained the backbone of the innings, bringing up her century off 109 balls. She had been in outstanding form in the domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 125 and 126 in two of her last three matches, and carried that confidence into this game. New Zealand finished strongly, adding 84 runs in the final ten overs to post 245/7. Green was run out on the last ball while attempting an extra run, but her knock had already laid a strong foundation.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a shaky start as Bree Illing removed captain Athapaththu for 11 in the fifth over. Rowe then struck in the eighth over, dismissing opener Vishmi Gunaratne to put New Zealand firmly in control. Harshitha Samarawickrama, continuing her fine form from the first ODI where she scored an unbeaten 66, fought back with another half-century. Her 68-run stand with Kavisha Dilhari (25) offered Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope. However, back-to-back wickets from Eden Carson and Illing in the 22nd and 23rd overs halted their momentum.

At 101/4, Sri Lanka needed Samarawickrama to anchor the chase, but she fell for 58, giving Rowe her second wicket. From there, the innings unraveled quickly. Nilakshika Silva was trapped lbw by Bates, and Anushka Sanjeewani was run out by Kerr. Rowe returned to claim two more wickets, finishing with outstanding figures of 4 for 31. Carson wrapped up the innings in the 47th over, sealing a comprehensive victory for New Zealand. With the series already in the bag, the White Ferns will look to complete a clean sweep in the final ODI, scheduled for Sunday at the same venue. (ANI)

