The Dark Side of Women's Sports: Stalking in the Spotlight

On the eve of International Women's Day, concerns about stalking in women's sports come to the forefront. Emma Raducanu's recent distressing experience highlights the vulnerability female athletes face due to increased social media exposure and public demands.

Experts warn that the visibility sportswomen enjoy also fuels stalkers, with many such incidents going unreported. Notable athletes, including Olympic and professional sports figures, have shared horrifying encounters with stalkers, some resulting in severe psychological distress.

Calls are growing for sports federations and sponsors to protect athletes better. While social media amplifies their brand, it also exposes them, prompting experts to urge less pressure on athletes to share personal details online.

(With inputs from agencies.)