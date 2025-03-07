Samuel Eto'o Wins Legal Battle: Cleared to Run for CAF Executive Role

Samuel Eto'o, the renowned soccer figure, has triumphed in his legal battle to be eligible for a position within Africa's main soccer governance body. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that Eto'o is eligible, overturning the previous decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which had excluded him.

Eto'o, aged 43 and a former star for clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, has been mired in controversy during his tenure as president of the Cameroon soccer federation. Notably, FIFA banned him for six months for breaching disciplinary rules and CAF fined him $200,000 over ethics violations, although the fine was later quashed.

With Eto'o now cleared to run, the 54 CAF member federations will meet in Cairo to elect their leadership. This takes place as CAF President Patrice Motsepe seeks a second term unopposed. The assembly will reconvene on March 12, 2025, to further assess the candidates, as announced by CAS.

(With inputs from agencies.)