Bengal's Stunning Comeback Steals the Show in National Hockey Championship

The Senior Women's National Hockey Championship witnessed dramatic matches as Bengal staged a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 with Uttar Pradesh after trailing by three goals at the start of the last quarter. This gripping match was played in dual stages—the suspenseful first half led by Uttar Pradesh and the heroic final quarter comeback by Bengal.

Sakshi Shukla initiated the lead for Uttar Pradesh with her goal in the 24th minute, followed by Hina Bano and Anjali Mahto securing a strong position at 3-0. Bengal's Rohita Minz launched a striking comeback with a goal in the 48th minute, soon supplemented by Selestina Horo and Anisha Dungdung, ensuring a stunning draw.

In a contrasting but equally compelling match, Mizoram delivered a convincing 6-0 victory over Tamil Nadu. Devika Sen, Dimple, Lalthantluangi, Deepika, and Antim showcased their prowess on the field, carrying Mizoram to a dominating win in their Division 'A' game.

