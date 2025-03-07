Left Menu

Italy Revamps Squad for Six Nations Showdown against England

Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has announced six changes for the upcoming Six Nations match against England. Key players like Monty Ioane and Matt Gallagher will feature in the lineup. Despite a heavy defeat to France, Italy seeks to rebound and demonstrate improved cohesion on the field.

Updated: 07-03-2025 20:04 IST
Italy's head rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, unveiled strategic changes to the team's lineup ahead of their Six Nations clash against England this Sunday. The adjustments include returning wing Monty Ioane after recovering from a knee injury, and debutante winger Matt Gallagher, both of whom are expected to strengthen the team.

Reflecting on their lackluster performance against France, Quesada emphasized the need for collective discipline and organizational skills, stating that Italy's play suffered due to individualistic tactics. In addition to Ioane and Gallagher, the team welcomes scrumhalf Stephen Varney, with veteran Tommaso Allan ready to provide backup from the bench.

Italy, currently fifth in the standings, hopes to outperform their previous tournament's finish. The upcoming match against a strong England side presents an opportunity to test and affirm the team's collective capabilities, aiming to bounce back and showcase their true potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

