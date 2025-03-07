Millwall Goalkeeper's Ban Extended after Brutal FA Cup Clash

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts faces an extended six-match suspension following a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta during an FA Cup tie. The incident occurred in the sixth minute when Roberts collided with Mateta, kicking him in the head.

The match referee initially showed a yellow card, but upgraded it to a red following a VAR review. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish criticized the tackle as extremely reckless. Roberts received a three-match ban, which was deemed insufficient by the FA. Their appeal resulted in an independent regulatory commission extending the suspension.

Mateta needed 25 stitches after the incident and was hospitalized for treatment. Roberts apologized to Mateta and expressed regret over the incident. He emphasized that he had no intention to cause harm, but has since been the target of online abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)