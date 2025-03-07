Left Menu

India Paddle Festival 2025 Launches with Spectacular Opening at Sasihithlu Beach

The India Paddle Festival 2025, an international Stand-Up Paddling event, began at Sasihithlu Beach, featuring a grand opening and elite competitions. Organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation, the festival highlights coastal tourism with cultural celebrations and sports challenges, promising an exhilarating experience for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:23 IST
A visual from the opening ceremony. (Photo- SSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Paddle Festival 2025 kicked off in style at Sasihithlu Beach, marking the nation's largest international Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) event. The opening ceremony was presided over by Capt Brijesh Chowta, a Member of Parliament, who officially launched the International SUP Championship.

The festival is a joint effort by the Surfing Swami Foundation, Mantra Surf Club, and a host of sponsors, including Incredible India and Karnataka Tourism. It aims to elevate coastal tourism through a blend of water sports and cultural festivities. Capt Chowta emphasized the importance of community involvement in boosting tourism, noting the significant potential of the Dakshina Kannada region.

The opening day featured a hands-on workshop for Indian athletes led by professionals from the APP World Tour, followed by a spirited race. The evening concluded with a performance by the Tulu folk band Alva Kuuto. As the festival continues, attendees can expect adrenaline-pumping races, cultural showcases, and exciting documentary screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

