Rahul Sethpal: From Village Roots to Kabaddi Champion

Rahul Sethpal's journey from a small village in Panipat to a professional Kabaddi player is one of passion and determination. After clinching the PKL Season 11 trophy and triumphing at the Senior National Kabaddi Championships, Sethpal aspires to represent India, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST
Rahul Sethpal. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Sethpal, a standout defender for the Haryana Steelers, has ascended from humble beginnings to achieve prominence in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Crowned with the PKL Season 11 trophy and a gold at the Senior National Kabaddi Championships, Sethpal's rise is a tale of perseverance and ambition.

Hailing from Bapulia village in Panipat, his kabaddi journey began innocuously at a local tournament that offered jerseys as prizes. Despite initial reluctance from his father, Sethpal found unwavering support in his mother. His fortune changed when he met Nitin Rawal, a PKL and Asian Games champion, who became his mentor.

Rawal's influence was pivotal, helping Sethpal secure crucial opportunities. Sethpal's pivotal moments included capturing gold at Junior Nationals and his impressive PKL debut with U Mumba, where he tackled top raiders. With Haryana Steelers, he solidified his status as a leading defender, amassing remarkable statistics and achieving his dream of a championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

