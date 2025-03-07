Left Menu

Cadillac's Grand Entry: The New Contender in Formula One's Fast Lane

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, will join Formula One as its 11th team in 2026 after receiving official approval from FIA. The team will use Ferrari engines initially and is expected to bring fresh energy and inspire future competitors, marking a transformative moment for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cadillac, supported by General Motors, has officially secured its position as Formula One's 11th team for the 2026 season, after gaining approval from the sport's governing bodies. This follows the rejection of a previous bid under Andretti's name last November.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed gratitude towards General Motors and TWG Motorsports for their commitment and engagement, highlighting the expansion's significance to the sport's evolution. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the inclusion as a transformative moment, aligning with the upcoming 2026 regulations.

Cadillac will initially partner with Ferrari for engine supply but plans to develop its own. The team will operate out of a new European headquarters at Silverstone, led by Briton Graeme Lowdon, eager to compete and build a fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

