Sports Scene: Milestones and Movements

The latest sports news covers a variety of topics, including contract extensions for athletes such as Lawrence Butler and Derrick Barnes, the confirmation of a Cadillac F1 team, support for the LA 2028 Olympics, and concerns over the safety of women's sports amid increasing visibility and participation rates.

Updated: 07-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:33 IST
Lawrence Butler is reportedly set to sign a seven-year contract extension with the Athletics worth $65.5 million as the team works on building its future foundation ahead of a Las Vegas relocation. The move indicates a commitment to retaining talent well before Butler's free agency eligibility in 2029.

In Formula One, the Cadillac-backed team has been approved, with plans to join the circuit as its 11th team in 2026. The entry, supported by General Motors, passed all mandatory assessments and secured the green light from both F1's commercial rights holders and the FIA.

The International Olympic Committee expresses confidence that former President Donald Trump will continue to support the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Despite the optimistic outlook, concerns arise over the rising dangers women face in sports, highlighting a darker yet influential aspect of increasing visibility for female athletes. Meanwhile, reports of major contract signings and trade talks in the NFL and NHL indicate ongoing strategic movements within those leagues.

