Teen Golf Star Guntas Kaur Sandhu Shines at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Teen golfing sensation Guntas Kaur Sandhu, hailing from Chandigarh, delivered a consistent performance on Saturday at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, carding an even-par 71 to advance to a tied-35th position.

Sandhu, who started from tied-39th overnight, is now the highest-placed Indian with one round remaining. Competitors Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu find themselves further down the leaderboard, alternating in positions after fluctuating performances.

Leading the championship is Malaysia's Jeneath Wong, who shot an impressive 7-under 64 to establish a three-shot advantage, promising an exciting finish with the prospect of competing in major global tournaments for the eventual winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)