Teen Golf Star Guntas Kaur Sandhu Shines at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
Teen golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu advanced to tied-35th with a consistent performance at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship. Despite competition from top contenders, Sandhu remains the highest-placed Indian, showcasing her talent among Asia's elite amateur golfers.
Teen golfing sensation Guntas Kaur Sandhu, hailing from Chandigarh, delivered a consistent performance on Saturday at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, carding an even-par 71 to advance to a tied-35th position.
Sandhu, who started from tied-39th overnight, is now the highest-placed Indian with one round remaining. Competitors Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu find themselves further down the leaderboard, alternating in positions after fluctuating performances.
Leading the championship is Malaysia's Jeneath Wong, who shot an impressive 7-under 64 to establish a three-shot advantage, promising an exciting finish with the prospect of competing in major global tournaments for the eventual winner.
(With inputs from agencies.)