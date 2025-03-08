Left Menu

Teen Golf Star Guntas Kaur Sandhu Shines at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Teen golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu advanced to tied-35th with a consistent performance at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship. Despite competition from top contenders, Sandhu remains the highest-placed Indian, showcasing her talent among Asia's elite amateur golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Danang | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:30 IST
Teen Golf Star Guntas Kaur Sandhu Shines at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Teen golfing sensation Guntas Kaur Sandhu, hailing from Chandigarh, delivered a consistent performance on Saturday at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, carding an even-par 71 to advance to a tied-35th position.

Sandhu, who started from tied-39th overnight, is now the highest-placed Indian with one round remaining. Competitors Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu find themselves further down the leaderboard, alternating in positions after fluctuating performances.

Leading the championship is Malaysia's Jeneath Wong, who shot an impressive 7-under 64 to establish a three-shot advantage, promising an exciting finish with the prospect of competing in major global tournaments for the eventual winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025