Gujarat Masters: Pioneering Pickleball Excellence in India

The Pickleball Association of Gujarat is preparing to make history with the launch of the LGT Wealth India Gujarat Masters, a monumental state-level pickleball tournament scheduled from March 21 to March 23 in Vadodara. With over 250 entries across 29 categories, this will be Gujarat's largest pickleball event yet, boasting a prize pool exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

Backed by a formidable team of former professional athletes and International Tennis Federation veterans, the association is on a mission to establish pickleball as a prominent sport in India. Key figures such as Saurabh Trivedi and Shaleen Bhatt, among others, bring a wealth of experience from competitive sports to drive this initiative.

The association's vision includes a robust Player Sponsorship Program to foster emerging talent, alongside launching PAG Labs for professional training. The coaching team, led by internationally famed coach Radhika Trivedi, aims to deliver high-performance training methodologies, crucial for developing elite players.

The President of PAG, Saurabh Trivedi, lauded the tournament as a pivotal moment for pickleball in India, expressing ambitions beyond merely hosting tournaments. The goal is to build a thriving ecosystem offering players opportunities for national and international acclaim, underscoring Gujarat's ambition to become a global pickleball hub.

