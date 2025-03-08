Harbhajan Singh Expects Indian Triumph in ICC Champions Trophy Final Against NZ

In an exhilarating run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy final, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his optimism for India's prospects against New Zealand this Sunday in Dubai. Singh is confident that India will continue to deploy their four-pronged spin attack, a strategy that previously secured them a win against the Kiwis in the group stage with a 44-run margin.

The cricketing showdown in Dubai promises to be electrifying as fans anticipate standout performances from Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the burgeoning talent of Shubman Gill. Sharma, with 104 runs at an impressive strike rate of 133.33 across four matches, alongside Gill, who began with strong performances against Bangladesh and Pakistan, are pivotal to India's hopes.

Despite some inconsistencies in Gill's form, Singh trusts India to bring the trophy home, a title they last claimed in 2013. "The team is settled," stated Singh, expressing a collective hope for an Indian victory in this much-anticipated cricketing face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)