India Gears Up for Champions Trophy Showdown: A Balanced Approach

India's cricket team enters the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand without the weight of desperation, seeking a consecutive global title following their Twenty20 World Cup victory in the West Indies last year. This newfound confidence stem from successfully ending an 11-year title drought.

Shubman Gill, India's opener, believes the previous win imbued the team with valuable momentum, allowing them to perform in high-pressure matches without getting overwhelmed. He stressed that while the hunger for titles remains, the team is more balanced now, focusing on their strengths rather than desperation.

Key players like Virat Kohli have returned to form, significantly bolstering India's formidable lineup. Gill expressed confidence in the team's depth, praising the batting strength provided by stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, declaring it the best batting lineup he's been a part of.

(With inputs from agencies.)