India Poised to Claim Champions Trophy Glory Against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, has asserted that team India is primed to secure the Champions Trophy by overcoming New Zealand in the high-stakes final in Dubai scheduled for Sunday. This victory could add another prestigious ICC accolade to India's already impressive collection.

Under the flawless guidance of captain Rohit Sharma, India has been relentless, achieving consecutive wins to reach the final stage. Shukla expressed his confidence in the team's potential to triumph over the Kiwis, marking a win that has been elusive since 2013. He highlighted the unwavering confidence and formidable form of the Indian squad.

The anticipation continues to build as former selector Sarandeep Singh points to the team's versatility in both batting and bowling as key strengths. Singh emphasized the advantage of playing in familiar conditions, which has equipped India well for the final. Meanwhile, New Zealand's hopes may largely rest on the experienced shoulders of Kane Williamson.

(With inputs from agencies.)