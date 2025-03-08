Left Menu

Speculation Surrounds Future of Kohli and Sharma Amidst Champion's Quest

Vice-captain Shubman Gill dismisses retirement talks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli despite media speculation. India faces pressure in the Champions Trophy final but aims to end their big-match blues. Gill praises the batting lineup and notes confidence from past victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:16 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Speculation continues to build around the One Day International future of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Yet, according to vice-captain Shubman Gill, there's no such chatter within the Indian team. As the Champions Trophy final looms, Gill emphatically denied any discussions on possible retirements for the legendary pair.

Despite relentless pressure, the Indian team feels optimistic about their prospects against New Zealand on Sunday. Gill acknowledged the challenges of 'big match pressure' but expressed confidence in his squad's preparation. As India seeks redemption for previous tournament shortcomings, Gill highlighted the importance of coping with pressure in crucial matches as a hallmark of historically successful cricket teams.

Reflecting on India's formidable batting strength, Gill lauded teammates like Sharma and Kohli. He underscored the team's depth and previous victories, notably last year's T20 World Cup win, which have infused a renewed sense of balance and determination, bolstering their confidence as they vie for yet another prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

