Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brace Seals Historic Win for NorthEast United

Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie shone brightly as NorthEast United FC delivered a stunning 4-0 victory against East Bengal in their Indian Super League clash on Saturday, securing a landmark win in Shillong.

The match saw Nestor Albiach opening the scoring in the 59th minute, followed by Ajaraie's impressive strikes in the 66th and 79th minutes, and Mohammed Bemammer sealing the triumph with a fourth goal in the 86th minute.

With this emphatic win, NorthEast United not only celebrated their first-ever ISL victory in Shillong but also concluded the season with 38 points, setting their sights on the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)