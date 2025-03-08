Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brace Seals Historic Win for NorthEast United
Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored twice as NorthEast United FC defeated East Bengal 4-0 in the ISL, marking their first-ever win in Shillong. The Highlanders clinched their 10th victory of the season, wrapping up their games with 38 points and preparing for playoffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie shone brightly as NorthEast United FC delivered a stunning 4-0 victory against East Bengal in their Indian Super League clash on Saturday, securing a landmark win in Shillong.
The match saw Nestor Albiach opening the scoring in the 59th minute, followed by Ajaraie's impressive strikes in the 66th and 79th minutes, and Mohammed Bemammer sealing the triumph with a fourth goal in the 86th minute.
With this emphatic win, NorthEast United not only celebrated their first-ever ISL victory in Shillong but also concluded the season with 38 points, setting their sights on the playoffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement