Spin Showdown: Santner's Strategy Against Chakravarthy

New Zealand's cricket captain, Mitchell Santner, faces a strategic conundrum ahead of Sunday's Champions Trophy final. Uncertainty looms over ace bowler Matt Henry's participation due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final victory over South Africa.

Despite the setback, Santner remains optimistic about his team's chances against India, particularly India's enigmatic spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The spinner, known for his performance in the Indian Premier League, poses a unique challenge with his array of bowling styles, including the off-break, leg-break, googly, and the 'carrom ball'.

Santner anticipates India will continue with a strong spin attack, retaining Chakravarthy. While New Zealand's batters have studied more footage of the spinner, Santner acknowledges the difficulties posed by India's other spinners, noting the specific challenge of Chakravarthy's 115 km/h arm-ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)