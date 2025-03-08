Spin Showdown: Santner's Strategy Against Chakravarthy
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is uncertain about Matt Henry's availability for the Champions Trophy final due to a shoulder injury. He plans to counter India's spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who impressed with his diverse spin techniques in the IPL. Santner anticipates another spin-heavy attack from India.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
New Zealand's cricket captain, Mitchell Santner, faces a strategic conundrum ahead of Sunday's Champions Trophy final. Uncertainty looms over ace bowler Matt Henry's participation due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final victory over South Africa.
Despite the setback, Santner remains optimistic about his team's chances against India, particularly India's enigmatic spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The spinner, known for his performance in the Indian Premier League, poses a unique challenge with his array of bowling styles, including the off-break, leg-break, googly, and the 'carrom ball'.
Santner anticipates India will continue with a strong spin attack, retaining Chakravarthy. While New Zealand's batters have studied more footage of the spinner, Santner acknowledges the difficulties posed by India's other spinners, noting the specific challenge of Chakravarthy's 115 km/h arm-ball.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Loans: A New Pathway to Financial Stability in Indian Banks
Turbulent Times Ahead: Indian Aviation Industry Faces Net Losses Despite Rising Demand
India-US Ties Flourish as BJP Celebrates Electoral Triumphs
Strengthening Ties: India-US Relations and Political Dynamics
BPCL and Eco Wave Power Join Forces to Harness India's Wave Energy Potential