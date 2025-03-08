Rohit Sharma's Inspiring Leadership: The Key to India's Cricket Triumph

India's T20 skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, hailed Rohit Sharma as an honest and selfless leader, expressing confidence in India's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai.

Yadav emphasized the relaxed atmosphere in India's dugout, attributing their success to fearlessness and camaraderie within the team, creating a winning culture on and off the field.

Revealing his memorable cricket moments and personal milestones, Yadav shared his anticipation for India's T20 World Cup and his special bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir, attributing his leadership growth to these influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)