India Prepares for 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is set to kick off at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from March 11 to 13, featuring participation from 145 Indian competitors.

Joining them will be 105 athletes from 19 countries. Notable sporting contingents from Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Japan, among others, have already begun their training here. The UAE team, fresh from a successful outing with 21 medals at the Fazza Grand Prix, aims to continue their winning streak.

Kazakhstan, previously a standout performer at the 2022 Asian Para Games, will also vie for top honors. With over 90 scheduled competitions, the Grand Prix promises to be an essential precursor to other key international championships set for later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)