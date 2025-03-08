Left Menu

India Prepares for 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

India will host 145 competitors in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 from March 11 to 13. 105 athletes from 19 countries will participate, with strong teams from UAE, Kazakhstan, and others. The event, featuring 90 competitions at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, serves as a preparatory meet for upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:17 IST
India Prepares for 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • India

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is set to kick off at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from March 11 to 13, featuring participation from 145 Indian competitors.

Joining them will be 105 athletes from 19 countries. Notable sporting contingents from Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Japan, among others, have already begun their training here. The UAE team, fresh from a successful outing with 21 medals at the Fazza Grand Prix, aims to continue their winning streak.

Kazakhstan, previously a standout performer at the 2022 Asian Para Games, will also vie for top honors. With over 90 scheduled competitions, the Grand Prix promises to be an essential precursor to other key international championships set for later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025