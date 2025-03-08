Showdown at CCI Snooker Classic: Ishpreet Singh Chadha vs. Pankaj Advani
Ishpreet Singh Chadha will face Pankaj Advani in the final of the CCI Snooker Classic 2025. Chadha beat Kamal Chawla 6-3, while Advani defeated Faisal Khan 6-1 in the semi-finals. The final promises an intense battle between these top-tier players vying for the championship.
Ishpreet Singh Chadha is set to face Asian champion Pankaj Advani in the best-of-13-frame final of the Rs 13.5 lakh CCI Snooker Classic 2025, marking an exciting conclusion to the prestigious all-India tournament.
In the semi-finals held on Saturday, Chadha exhibited exceptional skill by defeating Kamal Chawla 6-3, while defending champion, Advani, aiming for a third consecutive title, overcame a challenging match against Faisal Khan, securing a convincing 6-1 victory.
The Cricket Club of India plans to honor Chadha with a Rs 1.47 lakh award for his historic 147 maximum break in the quarter-finals. The award ceremony will take place during the prize distribution after the finals, where Chadha and Advani will vie for the championship title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
