Domen Prevc's Golden Leap: Triumph Amidst Controversy at Nordic World Ski Championships

Slovenian ski jumper Domen Prevc delivered an outstanding performance at the Nordic World Ski Championships, capturing the gold medal in the men's large hill event. His victory was secured with an impressive final jump of 140.5 meters, awarded 155.4 points, bringing his total score to 301.8 points.

The win came amid controversies, as Norway's Marius Lindvik, who led before Prevc's final jump, was disqualified over equipment violations. This dramatic development reshuffled the standings, allowing Austria's Jan Hoerl to claim silver and Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi to take bronze.

Ski jumping regularly sees disqualifications over attire, but accusations against the Norwegian team added a layer of complexity to the event. Race officials highlighted these concerns, leading to stringent post-race inspections that uncovered irregularities in the Norwegians' suits.

(With inputs from agencies.)