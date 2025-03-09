Left Menu

Matthew Wade Returns: From Champion to Coach

Matthew Wade, former Australia wicketkeeper, joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach for IPL 2025. Previously, Wade was with GT as a player for two seasons and part of their 2022 title-winning squad. He will work alongside head coach Ashish Nehra and other coaching staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:01 IST
Matthew Wade, the former Australia wicketkeeper, is set to take on a new role as the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025 season.

Wade, who had been part of the Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2024 as a player, played 12 matches for the team and was integral to their title victory in 2022. Despite his retirement from international cricket, his influence in the team remains strong.

He will join the experienced coaching team alongside head coach Ashish Nehra, batting coach Parthiv Patel, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi as they aim for another successful IPL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

