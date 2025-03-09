Takeda Triumphs Again: Young Prodigy Clinches LPGA Blue Bay Victory

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Rio Takeda emerged victorious at the LPGA Blue Bay tournament, marking her second major career win. The 21-year-old Japanese prodigy shot an impressive 8-under 64 on her final day, sealing her triumph by a clear six strokes.

Takeda's consistent performance across the tournament saw her finish at 17-under 271, ahead of her closest competitor Minjee Lee of Australia. Takeda's win adds to her first LPGA title, claimed just months prior at the Toto Japan Classic.

Meanwhile, other top-ranked players like Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin struggled to keep pace, finishing well behind the leader. Thitikul closed with a 74, while Yin ended with a 73, both fading in the face of Takeda's dominant performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)