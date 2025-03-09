Kuldeep Yadav Shines: Spins India into a Strong Position Against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav showcased his bowling prowess in the Champions Trophy final by dismantling New Zealand's batting order. His decisive spell, resulting in crucial dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, helped India hold New Zealand to 83 for 3 after 15 overs.

With an otherwise lackluster tournament performance, Yadav's timely intervention highlighted his capability as India's leading ODI spinner. Ravindra had initially countered with aggressive shots against Indian pacers, including Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, but Yadav's spin turned the tide.

Complementing Yadav's efforts, Varun Chakravarthy struck to dismiss Will Young, while New Zealand's middle order struggled at the crease. At the close of 15 overs, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell were tasked with rebuilding the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)